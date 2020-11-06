CPJ Demands Arnab’s Immediate Release; Notes Republic's Critical Coverage Of MVA Govt

Condemning the 'illegal' arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Thursday, demanded the immediate release of Arnab. CPJ's senior Asia researcher said "Holding Arnab Goswami in prison while police conduct their investigation only heightens suspicions that the actions against him are in retaliation for critical coverage. Goswami should be released immediately and authorities across India should stop harassing journalists." Arnab has been in judicial custody for the past three days, while the Bombay High Court will hear his bail plea on Saturday, 12 PM.

CPJ observed that Republic TV has published several critical and investigative stories about police and politicians in recent months, specifically against the Maharashtra government. In the last few months, CPJ has documented three other police investigations into journalists at Republic TV. CPJ is an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide, defending right of journalists to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami until noon on November 7. Arguing for Arnab's release, senior advocate Harish Salve stated that no permission had been taken by the police for reopening the abetment of suicide case as per the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, adding 'the arrest is illegal'. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, while dragging him to NM Joshi Marg police station, refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. Shockingly, Mumbai police have also filed an FIR against Arnab, his wife and his son for allegedly assaulting the police.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Arnab has challenged his arrest in the Bombay HC and sought bail.

