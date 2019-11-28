CPM Leaders Join BPCL Workers Protest Over PSU's Privatisation In Parliament

Thousands of employees across India on Thursday protested on the upcoming stake sale at state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), fearing loss of jobs and benefits. To express solidarity with the employees, CPM MPs also staged a strike in front of the Gandhi statue in the parliament. The central government has lined up the sale of five public sector units (PSUs), including majority stakes in bluechip oil company Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Shipping Corporation of India. Also on sale will be a 31% stake in Container Corporation of India (Concor) along with management control. While political parties are opposing the move, they will also raise the issue in the Parliament again and have announced that the Indian working class will call a general strike on 8th January 2020.