CPM Renegade Akash Thillankeri Beats Up Policeman In Kerala Jail, Case Registered

Renegade Communist Party of India (Marxist) youth leader Akash Thillankeri, who was incarcerated in Viyyur Central Jail, Thrissur attacked an assistant jailor at the prison on Sunday as per the First Information Report (FIR). A new case has been registered against him

Akash, who was arrested under Kerala Anti Social Activities Act (KAAPA) in February this year is the first accused in the murder of a youth Congress activist Shuhaib as well as an RSS leader. He also has cases registered against him for causing political unrest in a region as well as outraging the modesty of a woman.

On Sunday, jail sources told Republic Digital that the 29-year-old accused, assaulted Assistant Superintendent Rahul when he tried to question him with suspicion of using a phone in the jail cell.

Perturbed by it, Akash reportedly responded with physical violence. The jail official suffered neck and chest injuries and was provided medical help. An FIR has been registered against the accused.

In the wake of the attack, Akash was shifted to the high-security prison in the central jail. “Yesterday itself Akash has been shifted to a high-security prison,” confirmed Sudheer T, Superintendent, Central Prison and Correctional Home, Viyyur. He declined to divulge further details of the incident. The Superintendent of the High-security prison did not answer despite multiple attempts.

FIR accessed

As per the FIR filed, IPC sections 332 and 353 have been slapped against Akash. The FIR says the incident happened at 2.30 PM on Sunday. The FIR noted that the night before the incident jail official Rahul who inspected Akash cell number four in B block, found the prisoner covered himself with a bedsheet in a suspicious manner and had taken off the veil to check if the prisoner was using a mobile phone.

This led to a mild confrontation. The next day, in the prison officer’s room Akash attacked Rahul and punched him in his ears and shoulder and tore the police uniform. The section imposed is bailable but attracts up to 3 years of imprisonment.

Akash and his co-accused brother Jijo made headlines when the former responded in a social media post to a comrade that crimes were done at the behest of the CPIM. The statement alarmed the ruling left. The Marxist party subsequently disowned Akash and his brother.

Akash Thillankeri, who was once considered a close associate of communist stalwart P Jayarajan, has been deserted by the party. The state government has filed KAAPA charges against them.

In 2021, the customs department linked Akash to the main suspect in a 2.3 kg gold smuggling case Arjun Ayyaki, a CPI(M) youth leader. The investigation revealed their deep involvement in illegal activities. During a car chase between rival gold smugglers, the incident resulted in a fatal road accident where five people lost their lives. Further investigation into the case uncovered connections to lower-level workers of the CPIM from Kannur, the home turf of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.