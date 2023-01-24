CPM Youth Wing To Hold Screening Of 'propaganda' BBC Docuseries On PM Modi In Trivandrum

Amid the row over the BBC documentary on PM Modi, Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Tuesday, January 24 announced the screening of the controversial two part British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) docu-series ‘India - The Modi Question’ in Thiruvananthapuram’s Poojapura at 6 pm. The MEA trashed the docu-series, terming it as a ‘propaganda piece’, in which specific aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots have been investigated.

Notably even as the announcement is made, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cancelled the planned screening of the documentary after the varsity warned students such activity may "disturb peace and harmony" of the university campus. Moreover the two-part BBC series was shown by a group of students at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) campus on January 23, Monday. Over 50 students attended the screening.

DYFI to screen 'propaganda' BBC documentary

Significantly, the screening of the series comes in the wake of the centre’s decision to block the YouTube video links and Twitter posts sharing the documentary. The directions of blocking the access to the series were issued by the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra on Friday, January 20, using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

However, opposition parties like Congress and the TMC have criticised the centre’s move citing ‘media censorship’.

‘Disagree with PM Modi’s characterisation’: Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak in a fierce retort to a Pak-origin MP in UK Parliament, said, "The UK government's position on this has been clear and longstanding and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterisation that the honourable gentleman has put forward to."

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Sunday, January 22 wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe into the ‘international conspiracy angle’. Moreover a group of 302 prominent individuals, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans, also signed a statement condemning the BBC documentary.

