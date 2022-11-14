CPM's Sudhakaran In Spot: 'Do Not Alter Traditions Of Sabarimala Temple On Women's Entry'

In another anti-women remark, senior CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran on Sunday again reiterated that women in the menstrual age group should not be allowed into the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala as he is an "eternal celibate". He further stated that there was no need to alter the traditions of the temple.

Speaking on the matter, the CPI (M) leader said, "As per the tradition, women are not permitted to enter Sabarimala. The minimum age for women to enter the temple has still not been changed from 60 years. The tradition has not changed. It is because the deity at Sabarimala follows eternal celibacy. We must respect the tradition and follow it."

Notably, Sudhakaran's statement came just days ahead of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage to Sabarimala in the Pathanamthitta district, which is scheduled to start on November 17. A large number of devotees are likely to arrive at the temple this year as the number of pilgrims were limited due to COVID-19-related restrictions for the past two years.

SC's verdict on Sabarimala case

Earlier in 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court allowed the entry of girls and women of all ages to visit the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. The judgement in the case was passed on the basis that discrimination on physiological grounds was violative of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution such as the right to equality. The verdict was delivered with a majority of 4:1.

Notably, when the Kerala government tried to implement the top court's order huge protests were witnessed in the state. Following the uproar, various organisations moved pleas in the top court seeking the review of the Supreme Court's 2018 review. Thereafter, in November 2019, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court by a 3:2 majority verdict referred the pleas seeking a review of its historic 2018 judgment to a seven-judge bench.

The Sabarimala temple notably restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 as part of its age-old tradition.