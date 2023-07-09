CPWD Officer Nabbed In Gujarat's Bhuj City For Espionage, Communication With Pak Agent

Gujarat ATS has apprehended an officer of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) of the BSF in Bhuj City for allegedly sending information pertaining to Indian Intelligence to a fake account on WhatsApp, which was operated by an agent in Pakistan on sunday .

Arrest of Nilesh Valia in Bhuj City: CPWD officer involved in espionage

The accused, identified as Nilesh Valia, has been arrested by the Gujarat ATS team in the state. It was discovered that Valia had been communicating with a Pakistani agent who had honey-trapped him. Additionally, it was revealed to the media that the accused had also been receiving money from the agent, amounting to Rs. 28,800.

Senior ATS officer speaks with Republic regarding the alleged case of honeytrapping

During the investigation, the officers have emphasized the need to probe the claims of the honey trap and determine what transpired, given the existence of financial transactions. "We have taken the accused into custody, and we are also examining his phone to gather digital evidence, specifically regarding the transactions made to credit funds into the accused's bank account. We are also awaiting the SFL report pertaining to the same," stated a senior ATS officer while speaking to Republic News.