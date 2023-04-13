CR Kesavan's Cook Writes Touching Note To PM Modi, Extols PM Awas Yojana

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CR Kesavan, the great-grandson of the country’s first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. During the meeting, he shared a 'touching' letter with PM Modi, written by his house cook, N Subbulakshmi.

Soon after the meeting concluded, PM Modi took to Twitter and shared the letter with the internet. According to the Twitter post, Subbulakshmi, who hails from the Madurai district in Tamil Nadu, fought a fierce battle with financial problems throughout her life. However, she thanked the prime minister for PM Awas Yojana, under which she made a new house despite financial constraints.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, wrote, "Today I met @crkesavan who shared a very touching letter from N. Subbulakshmi Ji, who works as a cook in his house. Hailing from Madurai, N. Subbulakshmi Ji faced many challenges including financial problems. She successfully applied for a home under the PM Awas Yojana."

'First home brings respect and dignity'

In the letter, Subbulakshmi also mentioned how her first home brought respect as well as dignity into her life. In a gesture of conveying gratitude and blessings to PM Modi, she sent a picture of the newly built house through Kesavan to get it autographed by the prime minister. PM Modi signed the printed picture of her new house and replied, "It is blessings like this which are a source of great strength."

PM Modi went on mention that there are countless people whose lives have been changed due to the PM Awas Yojana as home brings a qualitative difference in the lives of people. "This scheme has been at the forefront of ushering women empowerment too," he added.

Know about PM Awas Yojana

A flagship Mission of the Government of India, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural), was implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in 2015, a year after BJP-led NDA formed its government in the Centre. The scheme addresses the housing shortage among the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category of people including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house.

According to the government's data, as many as 1.22 crore houses have been sanctioned to the people from rural India under the PM Awas Yojana (Rural) scheme. The data shows that over 73 lakh people have completed the construction of their new houses under the scheme. Meanwhile, the government claims to have invested a total sum of 8.28 lakh crore in implementing the scheme.