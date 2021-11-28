CR staffer notices weld fracture on track in Thane, alerts officials to stop train service for repairs

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) A railway staffer detected a weld fracture on a track in the Thane-Parsik section on Sunday morning and alerted officials, leading to the suspension of train services on the Down Fast line for about an hour for repairs, an official said.

The weld fracture was detected by keyman Bhausaheb Kangne at 10:20am and he alerted the senior engineer after which train services were stopped on the Down Fast track, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

"The train services on the Down Fast line, which had been diverted to the Slow line during this period, resumed some time after 11am. The alertness of keyman Kangne was appreciated by senior officials," the spokesperson added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

