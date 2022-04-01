Crackdown Of Terror In MP As State Police Bulldoze Houses Of Terrorists; 6 Arrests Made

In a major crackdown on terrorist networks in Madhya Pradesh, the state police on Friday bulldozed houses of terrorists and almost six suspected terrorists have been arrested. Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in close coordination with Madhya Pradesh ATS, apprehended three terrorists, who were allegedly working for a terrorist organisation Al Sufa, and were planning serial blasts in Jaipur. All accused are residents of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

The Rajasthan police also recovered heavy explosives from the arrested terrorists - 12 kg of RDX, three battery clocks, six bulbs, three connector wires and a jeep from their possession.

Reacting to the development, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "I congratulate the Ratlam police for arresting a top terrorist Imran along with accomplices Saifullah and Altamas. Imran was on the radar of the police. He started working in 2014, by engaging in social activities and wanted to visit Syria too. Having already served a one-year jail term, Imran ordered his three terrorist associates to visit Rajasthan with ammunition however they got arrested by the state police,"

Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh ATS jointly worked with NIA

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections of the Explosives Substances Act (ESA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Sadar Nimbaheda police station of Chittorgarh district, according to the statement from the police.

More arrests have been made based on the information provided by the arrested terrorists. Three more people were detained in Tonk and Chittorgarh districts, while two others were detained by the Madhya Pradesh police. These arrests and ammunition recovery hold further significance as only a week ago, a high-security alert was sounded for possible terror attacks in NCR, according to the inputs received by the Uttar Pradesh police. As reported by ANI, the information regarding the attack was received, as informed by the special cell of Delhi Police, by some people via an email, purportedly by a terrorist organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban (India cell). Immediately after the information, preventive searches were carried out in the busy Sarojni Nagar area in Delhi.