Crackdown On Amritpal Crackdown Intensify, Paramilitary Forces Deployed In Hoshiarpur

Amid the ongoing police crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, the paramilitary personnel has been deployed in Marnaian Khurd village in Hoshiarpur district as the police on Thursday intensified its searches to nab the radical preacher, who is on the run since March 18.

The development came after drone surveillance is being carried out in Hoshiarpur, where Amritpal is suspected to be allegedly hiding. As per the reports, multiple drones have been deployed to inspect the regions which have thick vegetation that makes it difficult to be physically present.

Punjab | Paramilitary personnel deployed in Marnaian Khurd village in Hoshiarpur district as searches are underway to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh who is on the run. A drone is being used to monitor the area. pic.twitter.com/yyTiA3wXOo — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) carried out a flag march in Punjab’s Amritsar on Thursday. Responding to the flag march, Assistant Commandant of the RAF, Varun Sharma, said, "This is our routine exercise which is done to maintain law and order and peace among the public.”

Notably, heavy police deployment was seen outside the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Wednesday, March 29, after the fugitive radical preacher released a video stating that he is ready to surrender. However, Amritpal also reportedly put out his three conditions before the police.

Amritpal's aide Varinder booked

While the Punjab police are aggressively searching for Amritpal Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday booked Varinder Singh, suspected to be the bodyguard of the fugitive radical preacher, under the Arms Act in connection with a gun licence issued to him in Kishtwar district.

Following this, the district administration has cancelled Varinder Singh's licence and said it will probe how the former army jawan, who was sacked in 2015, procured the licence in 2014 and then kept getting it renewed in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

348 people were held during the crackdown on Amritpal

According to the news agency PTI, the Punjab government informed the Akal Takht that 348 of the 360 people taken into preventive custody during a police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh have now been freed.

This came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh last week gave an ultimatum to the state government to release all Sikh youths held during the police crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides.