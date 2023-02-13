Crackdown On Child Marriage: Over 3000 Arrested So Far; Assam CM Reveals 'positive Side'

In the latest development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that around 3015 arrests have been made so far in the state government's crackdown against child marriage.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma informed that the drive against this social evil has entered the second week and it will continue. Citing the positive aspects, he stated that now people are coming forward and surrendering before the police. Notably, the action against child marriage was initiated by the Assam regime on February 3.

Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it's second week with 3,015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 13, 2023

In a whirlwind action against the culprits of child marriage including the teenage husbands, family members, and priests who officiated the weddings, the Assam police kicked off a drive and arrested over 2000 people in the first two days. The police crackdown began on Monday on the basis of 4,135 FIRs registered across the state.

Crackdown against child marriage in Assam

The Assam cabinet on Thursday lauded the state police's swift action and directed them to continue the crackdown. The sub-committee will be constituted by state ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Ajanta Neog to finalise the rehabilitation policy.

While on the other hand opposition parties criticised the move and the way in which the drive is being carried out. They termed the arrests of teenage husbands and family members as an "abuse of law" for political gain and equated the crackdown with ‘terrorising people’.

Notably, CM Sarma justified the action by stating that the decision is not communal and is being taken to provide justice to girls. Citing the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal, he added that nearly 17 %of over 6.2 lakh pregnant women in Assam last year were teenagers.