Crackdown on illegal water bottling units in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) The administration in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district has cracked the whip on illegal drinking water bottling and packaging plants, serving closure notices to several such units over the past two days.

The exercise is being carried out by a task force constituted by Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, an official statement said on Friday.

It said numerous public complaints as well as the findings of a magisterial inquiry had brought to fore practises taking place with blatant disregard for law in these plants in the district.

“Necessary instructions were also passed on to such operators regarding requisite licences to be obtained for operating such businesses,” the statement said. PTI SSG RBT RBT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)