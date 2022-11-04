Crackdown On Pro-Pakistan Separatists Intensifies As ED Attaches Shabir Shah's Property

The crackdown on pro-Pakistan separatists intensified on Thursday as the ED attached a Srinagar-based property of Shabir Shah under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Located in a prime location of J&K's capital, this property worth Rs.21.80 lakh was attached in a money laundering case dating back to May 2017. He and others including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed were also booked under various sections of the IPC and UAPA.

As per the ED probe, Shah was actively involved in activities of fuelling unrest in the Kashmir Valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests and other subversive activities. Moreover, he also reportedly received funds from terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen and others in Pakistan. After Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference elected Shah as its vice-chairman. Arrested by the central agency on July 25, 2017, he is currently languishing in the Tihar jail.

Crackdown on Hurriyat

Founded on July 31, 1993, APHC- the conglomerate of 26 outfits including the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and Dukhtaran-e-Millat has spearheaded the separatist movement in J&K for over two decades. Perceived as an extension of the alliance which unsuccessfully contested in the 1987 Assembly polls, its clout has reduced in the last few years. The separatist conglomerate split into two factions in 2005- the moderate group led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the hardline faction headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

So far, several individuals associated with separatism including those from the Hurriyat have been arrested in a terror funding case. These include Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Geelani’s close aide Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, JKLF chief Yasin Malik and DeM head Asiya Andrabi. In February 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated Jamaat-e-Islami, Kashmir as an "unlawful association" and banned it for five years under the UAPA.

The central agency alleged that the members of JeI have been collecting funds in the name of charity and welfare activities but using them to further violent and secessionist activities. It added that these funds are being channelised to terror outfits and accused JeI of recruiting youth in the Union Territory to participate in secessionist activities. Raids have been carried out at locations linked with this banned outfit on several occasions.