Crackdown On Terror Funds In Northeast Turns Deadly For Insurgents

The involvement of the insurgent groups from the Northeast in illegal drug trafficking across the Indo-Myanmar border has been an open secret for decades. However, very less evidence was available from the security forces to date. But with India's aggressive crackdown on terror funding module, skeletons have started to come out of the cupboard.

In a bid a to ensure smooth flow of funds to keep their coffers filled, terror outfits of the Northeast region often indulge in various illegal or rather immoral activities apart from waging war against the country. The major of these outfits are the NSCN, ULFA-Independent, and the People's Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA).

These outfits are hand-in gloves with the drug cartels that operate out of Myanmar that often deal with Heroin apart from other drugs. These outfits are primarily responsible for ensuring the smooth trafficking of drugs to India through the porous Indo-Myanmar border taking advantage of the FMR also known as the Free Movement Regime. The FMR basically allows free movement of native people up to 16kms on either side of the border.

Very recently, the Union government as well as the States along the Indo-Myanmar border particularly Manipur and Nagaland with the Security Forces have jointly intensified their efforts to target the illegal revenue generation racket which is run by these groups.

It may be mentioned that a significant presence is maintained by the leadership as well as cadres in various military camps across the Indo-Myanmar Border in Myanmar- just to highlight the importance of the revenue part through these camps. These camps are spread in a very discreet manner to ensure that no Indian or Myanmar Security Force is able to take them on in a single operation.

"With the ongoing strict vigil all along the border by Indian Security Forces, these militant outfits like ULFA-I, NSCN and PLA are facing huge cash shortages which have resulted in cadres resorting to various new means to fill up their coffers," says a top security expert from the region who don't want to be named.

Meanwhile, confirmed intelligence reports suggest that these groups are now not able to pay their cadres, organise meetings that are expensive, and even pay back to the drug dealers the money which they have already smuggled and in some cases even sold illegally in India.

Top sources in the government have confirmed to Republic Media Network that somewhere between September 5 to 10, the Union government undertook special measures to further curb funding of NSCN KYA. This led to a severe resource crunch, so much so that the movement of cadres from Mon to Naga Self-Administered Zone, Hkamti District, Sagaing Region of Myanmar came to a halt.

In yet another incident, which can be termed as a fallout between the drug cartels and the terror groups. On September 17 a heated tiff between PLA Cadres and Drug Cartel resulted in the killing of 3 cadres of PLA with the drug Cartel dumping the dead body in a pit, only to be discovered later. This incident reportedly took place in Momo Village in New Kwangkhan Camp (NKC) in Myanmar, around 2 km away from Border Pillar 102. The deceased were all self-styled lieutenants of the PLA and identified as Sanjit, Lucky, and Ayangba.

Security experts from the region have to say that cutting off cash supply is the only way to strangulate the terror modules operating from the other side of the border.

