Crackdown On Terror In J&K: Army Neutralises Two Terrorists Along LoC In Poonch

The Indian Army averted a major terror plot by neutralising two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in an overnight operation.

According to the Indian Army officials, troops deployed along the LoC detected and neutralised two terrorists in the Balakot sector of Poonch. The area has been cordoned off and intensified search operations have been launched. Sources say the terrorists had a huge cache of arms and ammunition with them.

"Alert troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot detected and neutralised two terrorists so far. The area has been cordoned off and operations are in progress," the White Knight Corps (16 Corps) of the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Notably, this comes amid continued Indian Army operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri terror attack in Rajouri, where 7 people were killed.

Death toll rises to 7 in Dhangri terror attack

The death toll in the Dhangri terror attack increased to 7 on Sunday after an injured person who was undergoing treatment succumbed to injuries. Earlier, four people were killed and many were injured when on January 1, two terrorists opened fire on the houses belonging to Hindus in the Dhangri village of the Rajouri.

On the next day of the terror attack, two minors lost their lives in an IED explosion. The IED was planted by the terrorists at the house of one of the victims.

As per reports, both terrorists were well aware of the entry and exit routes and security agencies are probing if some locals helped them with details about the area for safe escape after the attack.

Notably, 12 people have been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police who are suspected to have helped terrorists in carrying out the killings.