Crackdown: Pro-Khalistan Group Dal Khalsa's Twitter Account Withheld On Legal Demand

Pro-Khalistani group Dal Khalsa's Twitter account has been withheld after a legal demand was made for the same by the Centre against the separatist faction. The group, which is being led by Kanwar Pal Singh Sandhu, has the same agenda of seeking secession of Punjab from India and establishing a new country Khalistan. The UK-based group is infamous for posting hate content on Twitter, which had a little over 1,200 followers, to radicalise the Sikh community and raise demands for Khalistan.

Notably, this was the only active account on Twitter of the pro-Khalistan separatists who were using the platform to peddle their agenda and radicalise the Sikhs. The development also follows a march organised by the Dal Khalsa in Amritsar on January 25 demanding a referendum in Punjab for a separate homeland under the United Nations. The Dal Khalsa members were seen holding secessionist placards and flags and raised slogans seeking a resolution to what they called a 'conflict' in Punjab. The latest action of reporting the Dal Khalsa account is the Centre's crackdown against such groups after their increased involvement in India and elsewhere.

For instance, the Delhi Police filed a case on January 19 after pro-Khalistan slogans were painted in several areas of western Delhi. Slogans like Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Referendum 2020' were painted in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar and Peeragarhi and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police detained two people on January 29. The menace of Khalistani extremists was witnessed in Australia as well after an alleged Khalistani group attacked Indians carrying the national flag in Melbourne. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video where the miscreants were seen hitting Indians with sticks and snatching the flags from them. Five people are said to be injured in the attack.

I strongly condemn anti India activities by pro Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books.@ANI pic.twitter.com/xMMxNTQscc — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 29, 2023

