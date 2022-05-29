Cracks In Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind? Prez Opposes UCC, Secy Says 'people Can Act In Free Will'

As the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind passed the resolution opposing the proposed adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), cracks have emerged within the organisations with conflicting remarks coming from office bearers of the Muslim body.

While the president of the Muslim organisation Mahmood Madani stated no law can force Muslims to stop from adhering to their sacred texts, the Secretary of the same body contradicted and said, the Shariat applies only to Muslims who want to live by the text, and that those who don't want to can follow their personal choice.

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind on the day 2 of the gathering passed a resolution that all Muslims will oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC); the interference in the Shariat will not be tolerated. Regarding the Gyanvapi issue, the Muslim bodies unanimously rejected the court order stating the unity of the Muslims can overpower the majority. Notably, the Muslim organisations have convened a two-day gathering at the Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

The president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani stated, "There is a lot of talk about the UCC in the country and we have come up with a resolution on the same - Be it UCC or Gyanvapi or any other resolutions, they have been formulated after intense dialogue spanning months of discussions among the Muslim community. If the Muslims are firm in their resolve to follow the Shariah law then no rule of law can stop them to abide by the sacred text."

On the other hand, Niyaz Ahmad Farooqui, secretary of Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind, talking exclusively to Republic TV, clearly stated that following the Shariat is not compulsory.

Division among Muslim bodies over UCC

"We are not against women, they should get their rights. We are working against many practices in our religion and accordingly, Muslim couples should be educated on the right way to live a married life, which is well documented in Islam. Women have been bestowed with such a high position that it is said, 'Beneath the Woman's legs resides Jannat (Heaven). Shariat only applies to people who believe in the text, for those who disbelieve, can act in free will. We are talking about freedom whereas things are being imposed on us. Hijab is not necessary to wear for Muslim women, if you do not want to wear it, don't. Triple Talak has been banned, there is no controversy over it now."

Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind passes resolution against UCC

The Muslim body unanimously passed a resolution against the proposed Uniform Civil Code at its gathering on Sunday at Deoband. The UCC, according to the organisation, breaches the constitutional framework, which provides every religion with the right to observe its personal law.

"This ignores the true spirit of the Constitution," the resolution said. "No Muslim accepts interference in Islamic law. If any government makes the mistake of implementing UCC, Muslims will not accept this injustice and will be forced to take all measures against it while staying within constitutional limits."

After Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to implement UCC

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on May 28 announced the constitution of the committee to formulate the UCC in the state. In addition, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur has already shown readiness to roll out UCC in the state. He said, "We will implement UCC soon. The situation in Himachal Pradesh is different compared to other states. There will be no harm to the Muslim community. I think Muslim women will welcome it as it'll give them the benefit to live a healthy family life."

Uttar Pradesh is also on its way towards the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that the state government is examining and working on the UCC.

IMAGE: ANI