As the cracks within the Mahagathbandhan widen, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hit out at JD(U)’s national parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha saying that he (Kushwaha) joined JD(U) two to three times and left. This comes a day after three Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met miffed Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha at AIIMS Delhi.

#BREAKING | Rift in Mahagathbandhan: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hits out at Upendra Kushwaha.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/5sas08cgDE pic.twitter.com/Ez1TitTcaa — Republic (@republic) January 22, 2023

'Upendra Kushwaha joined JD(U) two-three times and left on his own': Bihar CM

Reacting to the ongoing speculations of Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha’s alleged proximities with the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said, "Upendra Kushwaha joined JD(U) two-three times and left on his own. Now, I am not able to understand his recent statements. By the way, everybody is free to decide, let them decide to stay or go. Right now his health is not good, we will inquire when he comes."

The Chief Minister further said, "Please ask Upendra Kushwaha ji to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I am not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I will meet him and discuss this." Notably, Bihar BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel has shared from AIIMS Delhi where he along with other party leaders Sanjay Singh Tiger and Yogendra Paswan met Kushwaha.

The development comes after Upendra Kushwaha in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV said that the party has kept him in the pavilion and JD(U) is getting weaker day by day.

Manish Barriarr on rift between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha

Speaking to Republic TV, former JD(U) leader Manish Barriarr said, "This had to happen as Upendra Kushwaha is not a small leader, he is a very tall leader of the Kushwaha community. When he came two years back, he came back with a promise that he would be leading JD(U) because Nitish Kumar was getting old and he thought he would be the one who would be saving the mantle of JD(U). So now, it is a war as Nitish Kumar has announced as Tejashwi Yadav will be Deputy Chief Minister."

Manish Barriarr further said that as Kushwaha has already said that he was in the pavilion till now, so I think before 2024, a lot of changes and alignment will happen and he might end up with the team NDA. "I don't know whether he has joined BJP or not. In near future, a lot of alignments and re-alignments will happen in Bihar politics," he added.

#LIVE | Manish Barriarr, Former JDU leader on rift between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/5sas08cgDE pic.twitter.com/loG8SRWUO0 — Republic (@republic) January 22, 2023

Miffed Upendra Kushwaha Hits Out At RJD

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kushwaha said, "I definitely feel that these people are intentionally working on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party because of the way Sudhakar (Singh) Ji continuously made personal comments on the CM and he is still doing it." Two ministers from the RJD quota - Sudhakar Singh and Kartik Kumar resigned within a couple of months of the formation of the Grand Alliance government in August last year.

"And Honourable Education Minister (Chandrashekhar) of Bihar and his statements made in the last few days purely seem to be based on BJP's agenda. Because if you discuss such subjects, then only the BJP will be favoured, everyone knows this," Kushwaha said. "Our agenda should not be this. Our agenda is social justice, secularism, and development. And it would be favourable for us if we have discussions on these agendas. The Honourable Education Minister is playing on the pitch of the BJP," he further said.

When asked if Chandrashekhar's decision of calling Shri Ramcharitmanas a spreader of hatred was wrong he agreed that it was hurtful and reiterated that he is working to further BJP's agenda.