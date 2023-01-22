Cracks In 'Opposition Force'? TMC Claims Congress Ignored Mamata Banerjee's Proposal

Trinamool Congress' Kunal ghosh has alleged that inspite of the efforts of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee's attempts to keep the opposition together to oust BJP from power in the 2024 elections, the Congress ignored the idea in its bid to go solo. He said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had batted for coordination between opposition parties and a joint programme in other states but the Congress 'did not respond to it' in its attempt to 'move alone'.

Notably, the Congress organised its Bharat Jodo Yatra and other opposition parties recently under the leadership of Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) K Chandrasekar Rao came together in Khammam and addressed a joint rally.

'They are trying to move alone'

"WB CM proposed that there should be a coordination team between Opposition parties and a joint program in other states, especially in BJP-ruled states, but Congress didn't respond (to it). They're trying to move alone," TMC’s Kunal Ghosh alleged while remarking on the party's follow-up campaign to Bharat Jodo Yatra, named as 'Haath se Haath jodo'.

Stating the Congress has failed repeatedly during elections since the past many years he suggested, "Congress has failed in many state polls and in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. So the scientific methodological Opposition mechanism should be made according to WB CM Mamata Banerjee's proposal. Hope Congress understands this."

Opposition congregate has some names missing

This comes at a time when political parties are strategising for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. BRS in a first major rally post the renaming of the party and announcing it’s a national party, organised a joint rally with opposition names such as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal who is also seen to be in the fray among the Opposition leaders in the race to the top post, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja.

However, some important names were not present during the rally, such as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Kumar on January 19 said as he was ‘busy with some other work’, and he wasn’t aware about the KCR rally in Khammam. Later in a statement, he termed KCR’s rally as a ‘rally of the party’.

The key ally of Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav was also absent in the rally. Notably, KCR was hosted by him in 2022 in Patna, where both held long deliberations on opposition unity.

The absence of both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav can be seen as the emergence of cracks in the opposition unity. This comes days after Bihar CM Nitish has stated he has ‘no problem’ with Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024.

Image: @BRSparty- Twitter