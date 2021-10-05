Credit Guarantee Scheme For Subordinate Debt Extended Till March 31: MSME Ministry

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Monday informed that the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD) will be extended by another six months. The Central government has now decided to extend the scheme that was originally announced under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package. The scheme will now run until March 31, 2022.

The central government has now decided to extend the CGSSD. The scheme which was to remain operational till September 31, 2021, has now been extended till March 31, 2022, on the basis of requests from the stakeholders. The 'Distressed Assets Fund - Subordinate Debt for Stressed MSMEs' was announced on May 13, 2020, as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package.

"Accordingly, a scheme viz. 'CGSSD' was approved by the government on June 1, 2020, and was subsequently launched on June 24, 2020, to provide credit facility through lending institutions to the promoters of stressed MSMEs viz. SMA-2 and NPA accounts who are eligible for restructuring as per RBI guidelines on the books of the lending institutions," a press release by ministry of MSME said.

The ministry also revealed that the scheme was earlier extended by six months till September to keep the avenues of assistance to stressed MSME units open.

Centre extends ECLGS Credit Scheme till March 2022

Earlier in September, the Central Government decided to extend the timeline of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) initiated for supporting MSMEs and other businesses. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance dated September 29, the decision was taken after receiving heavy demands for extending the scheme. Therefore, under the view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has affected several business organisations, the Centre has taken the decision.

"With a view to supporting various businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, it has been decided to extend the timeline of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till 31.03.2022 or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh crore are issued under the scheme, whichever is earlier. Further, the last date of disbursement under the scheme has also been extended to 30.06. 2022", the Ministry had said.

Earlier in the month of May, the central government enlarged the scope of the ECLGS for providing relief to small businesses, aviation sector and also provide a facility of up to Rs 2 crore to health sector suffering under the second wave.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI