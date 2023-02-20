Credit War Breaks In Congress-BJP Over Unveiling Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue In Belagavi

The Rajahamsagada fort, which is near Belagavi city in Karnataka, was used by warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji as a watchtower. It has now become a centre of conflict between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

According to sources, Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar is set to unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji atop the fort in presence of senior Congress leaders including national chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar and leader of opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah. The fort is in Belagavi (South) assembly constituency represented by MLA Hebbalkar.

However, BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has opposed MLA Hebbalkar's decision and slammed her for politicising the unveiling of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue. The BJP Minister claimed that the development of the work has taken over 10 years and spans more than one state government. As a result, the event can't be limited to the Congress party only.

Credit-war gets pace

The BJP Karnataka leaders have also claimed that funds for the project were sanctioned by the BJP government and if MLA Hebbalkar goes with her plan then it would result in a violation of protocol. BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi visited the site on Saturday, February 18, along with BJP leaders.

Commenting on the credit war, BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said, "This work has been going on since 2010. When I was in charge of Belagavi, CT Ravi was the minister and he sanctioned funds for this project. Irrespective of parties let the work go on."

"I saw in local papers the invitees' list includes only Congress leaders. This is a government program. The MLA should get credits I have no problem with that but the government too should be invited along with the CM," he added.

Giving a befitting reply to the BJP Minister, the Congress MLC, Channaran Hattiholi, said, " Sum of Rs 3 Cr has been given by tourism department, Rs 50 lakh has been given by Karnataka culture and development department, Rs 1 crore has been given by Lakshmi Hebbalkar and it's her money."

"The official invitation is yet to be printed and there's no violation of government protocol. The rights of Belagavi rural voters and MLA is being violated here. BJP MLA is interfering in matters of Belagavi rural constituency, is he the district minister? Why is Ramesh Jarkiholi involved in matters of Belagavi Rural where Lakshmi Hebbalkar is the MLA? He is violating protocols," he added.