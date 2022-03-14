CRG Solutions Recognized With India Partner Of The Year In 2021 Tableau Partner Awards

CRG Solutions, the Select Reseller Partner of Tableau in India announced that it has won the India Partner of the Year in the 2021 Tableau Partner Awards. These awards were presented during Tableau's Partner Executive Kick-Off in March 2022.

CRG Solutions won the India Partner of the Year award for its exemplary performance and achievement exhibited over the years. CRG was the first partner of Tableau in India even when Tableau had not established its sales presence. Over the years CRG has onboarded over 400 customers and has invested significantly in building presales and services team with 100+ consultants building expertise in BFSI, CPG, Retail and large Manufacturing space. CRG goes beyond just business intelligence and innovates to deliver the most advanced and customized enterprise solutions to its customers.

Atul Vaidya, Vice President of India and the ASEAN region at CRG Solutions, commented: "We are proud to announce that we earned the India Partner of the Year Award in the 2021 Tableau Partner Awards. We are thrilled and will continue to bring Tableau's advanced solutions and services to customers in India and the ASEAN markets." The Tableau Partner Awards is an annual awards program honoring the outstanding performance and significant achievements of its partners around the world. The 2021 Tableau Partner Awards recognize contributions from partners across ten regional categories and five global categories.

About CRG Solutions CRG Solutions is a Business Performance Improvement company, helping organizations traverse their Data to Insights journey and beyond. It leverages curated Analytics Technology such as Tableau & Alteryx. It is one of Tableau's longest standing Gold Partners with vast experience in Visual Analytics best practices. Through Alteryx, CRG covers all aspects of creating data-marts, data cleansing, as well as Advanced Analytics such as predictive/prescriptive analytics. CRG provides full lifecycle support right from training to license procurement to support, including customized customer requirements. In close to two decades of its existence in India, CRG Solutions has delivered business performance improvement via technology solutions across Business Intelligence, Process Efficiency & Collaboration.

