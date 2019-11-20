Cricket Commitment Or Pollution Meet As MP?: Gautam Gambhir's 30second Answer

Even as the national capital continues to choke due to poor air quality, Delhi's BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, over the pollution meeting controversy. The former cricketer and BJP MP Gambhir gave a clarification on the ‘Jalebi-Poha’ photo that went viral. When asked by Republic TV if he would chose his duties as an MP - which includes attending meetings or his contractual commitments, the BJP MP responded in 30 seconds about his primary focus.

Gautam Gambhir's response on contractual commitments or attending meetings as an MP

Gautam Gambhir while answering the question said: "All I would request, On a Live television, I hope you show my entire answer, my commitment is towards attending meeting, but all I want to request the Urban Development Committee - if they can tell about meetings one week before, if they inform one day or two days before, obviously it gets too late, and then one cannot accommodate. If I get to know one week before, I will definitely attend the meeting and that will always remain my top priority because my primary focus is to work for the people of my constituency but obviously there is restraint sometimes. People are required to change their entire schedule what they have created if they get to know about meetings a day before, so I request the Urban Development Ministry that if they can inform one week before. Things will be much easier for me if I get to know one week before as my top priority is obviously attending meeting."

Countering the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) charge that he got an email regarding the meeting of the parliamentary committee on November 8, he contended that the email was received only on November 11. Moreover, Gambhir stated that he would have declined to do the commentary stint if he had a prior intimation of the meeting. He also observed that he had done a lot of work as an MP in his constituency for curbing pollution.

READ: Delhi pollution meet row: Manoj Tiwari backs Gautam Gambhir amid criticism

READ: Delhi choking, AAP makes cartoon on Gautam Gambhir skipping pollution meet

Meeting on air pollution

The meeting Gambhir didn't attend was of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development, which had to be postponed as three commissioners of MCD, Vice-Chairman of DDA, Secretary/Joint Secretary of Environment also did not attend. Notably, 25 out of 29 members did not attend the meeting even as air quality deteriorated in the national capital of Delhi. The meeting was called after Delhi faces Emergency over severe air quality.

READ: Gautam Gambhir responds to critics amid Delhi pollution meet row

AAP criticised Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman had earlier shared pictures with Gautam Gambhir eating 'Poha and Jalebi' during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Indore. Gambhir was criticised by AAP for giving priority to commentary instead of being present at the meeting of the Committee on Urban Development dealing with the air pollution problem in the national capital.

Instead of sitting in commentary box and enjoying...



We challenge @GautamGambhir to stop playing blame games over pollution and ATTEND MEETINGS ON AIR POLLUTION which he skipped



Contempt of Court! Strict action should be taken against all absentees!#ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/KrA6NtoOQH pic.twitter.com/dXOycuaYSP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

READ: Gautam Gambhir faces AAP flak for skipping pollution meet & attending Indore Test