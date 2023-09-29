CRIIIO 4 Good: Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Online Modules To Promote Gender Equality

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan launched ‘CRIIIO 4 GOOD’, a new online life skills learning module, to promote gender equality among girls and boys. The programme was launched in association with the International Cricket Council, UNICEF, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

While speaking at the event, Pradhan stressed NEP 2020’s impact on gender parity and equal opportunities as a fundamental principle. Through CRIIIO 4 GOOD, the power of sports and the popularity of cricket can be used as a medium to strenghthen the girl child and spread awareness about gender equality.

Dharmendra Pradhan speaks on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

He spoke about how the country witnessed history in the making with the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and taking India to the forefront of women-led development. There, the Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana shared the first learning modules of CRIIIO 4 GOOD with over 1,000 school children at the stadium.

The modules are very engaging, and they use the power of cricket to talk about essential life skills and gender equity, among girls and boys in a fun, interactive way, said officials.

‘CRIIIO 4 GOOD’ is a series of eight cricket-based animation films to promote gender parity, equip girls with life skills and encourage their participation in sports. Using the popularity and passion of cricket young audiences, ICC and UNICEF released these modules to inspire children and youth to adopt crucial life skills and appreciate the importance of gender equality.

(With inputs from ANI)