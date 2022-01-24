Crime detection rate rises from 67 pc in 2017 to 75 pc in 2021 in MBVV commissionerate

Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) The crime detection rate of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissonerate, which covers parts of Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra, has gone up from 67 per cent in 2017 to 75 per cent in 2021, Commissioner Sadanand Date said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference to present the annual performance report of the units under him, Date said the rise has come up about with the available manpower in the commissionerate that was formed in 2017.

"The crime detection rate has increased from 67 per cent in 2017 to 75 per cent in 2021. There is an increase of 134 per cent in action against illegal activities during this period. The statistics will improve further. After all, Rome was not built in a day," he said.

Of the 1,341 cases registered in MBVV police limits, 849 resulted in convictions, the commissioner said.

The value of property stolen stood at Rs 25.34 crore, and recovery of loot stood at 46 per cent or Rs 11.74 crore, while cases under 498A of IPC had gone up from 88 in 2017 to 270 in 2021, Date informed.

As many as 84 foreign nationals were held for illegal stay, and 21 have been deported this year, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

