'Crime May Go Up But We Are Ready To Maintain Law And Order': Delhi CP SN Srivastava 

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava while giving an exclusive interview to Republic TV said that 4000 criminals have been released from Jail due to COVID and hence crime may go up, but they are ready to tackle every situation. On Saturday, Delhi CP undertook a review meeting with all district DCPs and senior officers via video conference in order to assess the police preparedness amid the lockdown relaxation

"To maintain social distancing in Jail, 4000 criminals have been released in Delhi, they are out, so crime may increase. But we are ready to tackle crime situation we too have pulled up our socks," said Mr Srivastava.

He said that with the beginning of the second wave of Corona they had learnt that there will be panic and hence they had pulled up their socks not only to handle lockdown but also to maintain law and order.

'650 FIRs & 350 arrests': Delhi CP Srivastava

"We heard about black-marketing of medicine and oxygen cylinders. Our dedicated team of elite officials worked hard. We arrested online cheats who were duping COVID patients. We registered around 650 cases and arrested 350 cheats from across the nation," Mr Srivastava said.

The Police Commissioner himself had directed the force, by sending them video messages as to how to enforce lockdown and maintain law and order. He also spoke to the government as well for making safe arrangements for medicines and oxygen cylinders.

"We lost 77 officials. I sent an inspector level officials to know the situation of the families. We have offered their kin compensatory jobs as per their skills and eligibility, in the police force," Mr Srivastava said.

He said that as the lockdown is being lifted, the crime graph may go up but the police are too ready to tackle every situation.

On Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of relaxations in COVID-19 curbs while extending the lockdown in the national capital. As per the new regulations applicable from June 7-14, all markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis.

