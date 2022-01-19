Crime Syndicate Behind 1993 Mumbai Blasts Given 5-star Hospitality In Pak: India At UN

India at the United Nations recently mentioned that the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai blasts enjoyed '5-star hospitality' accorded by Pakistan. Indicating that D-Company, operated by wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was granted state protection, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti further underlined recent developments in Afghanistan that have re-energised terrorist organisations.

"We have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given state protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality," Tirumurti said.

1993 Mumbai blasts

On March 12, 1993, a series of 12 bombings across Bombay city had resulted in 257 fatalities and over 1,400 casualties. Tiger Memon and late Yakub Memon who were reportedly subordinates of Dawood Ibrahim were believed to have orchestrated the single-day blasts under the syndicate D-company. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts.

After having gained notoriety post 1993 blasts that rocked the country's financial capital, Ibrahim, along with his close aides, allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

'ISIS' core focus on regaining ground in Syria and Iraq': India at UN

Addressing the International Counter-Terrorism Conference 2022 organised by the Global Counter-Terrorism Council, TS Tirumurti said that the Islamic State (ISIS) has changed its modus operandi with its core focus on regaining ground in Syria and Iraq. He also mentioned that ISIS' regional affiliates have been strengthening their expansion, especially in Africa and in Asia.

Further, Tirumurti said that Al-Qaida's linkages with UNSC proscribed Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to strengthen their operations.

"Similarly, al-Qaida remains a major threat and recent developments in Afghanistan have only served to re-energise them," India's envoy to the UN said.

'9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 proved to be turning point' in counter-terrorism

While stating that transnational terrorism, crimes and funding ought to be identified and addressed on priority, Tirumurti said that the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 had proved to be a turning point in approach towards terrorism, in the global counter-terrorism domain.