Crimes Against Women Cases Up 25% In AP In 2021: DGP Says Awareness Has Increased

Crimes Against Women (CAW) cases has gone up by over 25 per cent in Andhra Pradesh in 2021, while the average days taken for investigation was considerably down to 42 days from 102 in 2020.

The overall crime rate was up by three per cent, a presentation by the state police said in Amaravati on Tuesday.

As many as 1,27,127 cognizable crimes took place in the state as against 1,22,987 during 2020, it said.

The cases of crime against women, which constitute 14 per cent in the overall crimes in the state, were at 17,736 in 2021 while it was 14,603 in 2020.

AP Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said the rise in the number of cases in crimes against women should not been seen in a negative sense as the number indicates the access to the police and criminal justice system and awareness that the government is creating among women.

"We have several outreach programmes for women to come forward and lodge complaints in case of any problems. Our Disha app, which was designed for women safety, has over 97 lakh downloads, which indicate the level of awareness," Sawang told PTI.

As many as 75 rape cases and 1,061 sexual offences cases have been charged within seven days, the presentation said.

The road accidents cases have come down, though not considerably, to 18,286 during the current year from 18,357 during last year.

