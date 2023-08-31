Criminal Revision Case: Hc Orders Notice To Panneerselvam, Relatives

The Madras high court on Thursday ordered notice to former Chief Minister and deposed AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam and his relatives on a criminal revision case initiated by it, following their discharge in a disproportionate wealth case by a trial court in December 2012.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who initiated the criminal revision case, also directed Paneerselvam, his wife and son, his two brothers and their wives to remain present before the court for hearing on September 27. The judge also ordered notice to the State government, returnable by September 27, 2023. The court directed the Registry to place a copy of this order before the Chief Justice for information.