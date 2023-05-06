Crisis Looms Large Over Bilaspur As Mining Affects 62 Water Supply Schemes

Sixty-two out of the total 278 drinking water supply schemes in Bilaspur district have been affected due to legal and illegal mining activities in the area, with officials saying reports of water shortage have started pouring in from different localities.

The water level in small wells -- where the water is stored and lifted using motors to supply to households -- has gone by about one-and-a-half metre due to the mining activities in the district and the residents apprehend they would face shortages during the the coming summer months.

The Jal Shakti Department here has prepared a detailed Project Report (DPR) on restoring the water level by erecting checkdams and sent it to the higher authorities.

The proposal has been approved by the district level committee headed by deputy commissioner of Bilaspur, and sent to the state level committee for approval.

Officials said as soon the state government's approval is received, the proposal will be sent to the Jal Jeevan Mission for funding.

Under the water supply scheme, water is lifted from 'Khuds' and riverlets and stored in small wells (potholes-like structure). Then it is treated and supplied through pipes. Officials said as the water level is going down, the pipes are unable to lift water, thus affecting supply.

As many as 278 drinking water schemes and 76 irrigation schemes are operational in the district.

Jal Shakti Department Superintending Engineer Rajesh Kumar Sharma Saturday said apart from Seer Khad in Bilaspur district, there are other subsidiary Khads including Shukra and Sarhayali, through which drinking water schemes are being run.

About 62 schemes have been affected between Jahu to Balghad in Jhanduta block, the officials said.

Investigations carried out by the Jal Shakti Department from Jahu to Balaghad found out that the water level has gone down by one-and-a-half metre, forcing government agencies to instal pumps at some other places to meet the need.

Officials said the situation may aggravate and and water tankers would be required if rain plays truant this time.

The department has also demanded strict action against people involved in illegal mining activities in the district.