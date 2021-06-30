'Criticise Me Or My Prime Minister but Don't Misuse Social Media': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday invited criticism directed at him or PM Modi but categorically stated that the social media companies should not misuse the platforms. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at the India Global Forum on Wednesday, Minister for IT Ravi Shankar Prasad noted that criticism of PM Modi or himself from the social media platforms was welcome but highlighted that it was essential for these big tech companies to follow the law of the land if they were doing business in India. This comes as an answer to a narrative being proliferated online that the government's grouse with Twitter being over political reasons.

'Issue is misuse of social media': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

#FutureNow | All social media platforms are welcome to do business in India. They can criticize Ravi Shankar Prasad, my Prime Minister or anyone. The issue is of misuse of social media: @rsprasad at India Global Forum. Watch - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/oMe6OEaFsh — Republic (@republic) June 30, 2021

Speaking broadly on the compliance of social media platforms with the new IT laws and the concept of Digital India, the Union Minister asserted that his government is not in 'favour of censoring.' However, he maintained, that democracies will have to find a common ground on certain issues for tech companies where they can do business, make profits but also become accountable by following the laws of the land.

"All social media platforms are welcome to do business in India. They can criticize Ravi Shankar Prasad, my Prime Minister or anyone. The issue is of misuse of social media. Some of them say we are bound by American laws. You operate in India, make good money, but you will take the position that you'll be governed by American laws. This is plainly not acceptable," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

IT Minister reveals tweet for which Twitter invoked US law to lock his account

Ravi Shankar Prasad revealed the tweet for which his Twitter account was locked for nearly an hour on Friday. The Union Minister said that a four-year-old tweet by him on India's victory in the 1971 war, which had the audio track of popular AR Rahman song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was flagged by Twitter, citing copyright infringement as the social media platform locked his account. Ravi Shankar Prasad also pointed out that the complainant had made a public statement, stating that they have no concern, despite which Twitter flagged the tweet as copyright infringement.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "They blocked my Twitter account for one hour. Four years ago, I had tweeted about the great Bangladesh victory of 1971. In which, Lieutenant General Arora was taking surrender from the Pakistani forces. It was a celebration of that great victory and behind that the song of AR Rahman 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was playing. It was on Facebook as well."