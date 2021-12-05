Crocodile captured near rubber plantation

Mangaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) A crocodile, around eight to nine feet in length, was captured by forest department officials from near a rubber plantation at Kudur in Kadirudyavara village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, department sources said.

The crocodile was sighted near the drain near the rubber plantation owned by Sadashiva, a resident of Kudur, while cleaning the vegetation of the plantation.

Local people conveyed the information to forest officials, who rushed to the spot and captured it.

The crocodile will be released into the reserve forest, the sources said. PTI MVG SS MVG SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)