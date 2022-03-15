Crop over over 31 lakh hectares damaged in kharif season last year: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal on Tuesday told the state Assembly that the crop over 31 lakh hectares in 10 districts was damaged due to weather-related incidents during the kharif season last year.

This amounts to 33 per cent of the crop cultivated in 6,122 villages of the 10 districts, he said.

An approval for Rs 175 crore grant to affected farmers was given, the minister said. Meghwal, in a written reply to BJP MLA Hamir Singh Bhayal, said crop over 31.21 lakh hectares was damaged.

This included 11.20 lakh hectares in Barmer, 1.96 lakh hectares in Bikaner, 25,970 hectares in Churu, 20,939 hectares in Dungarpur, 5.05 lakh hectares in Jalore, 4.91 lakh hectares in Jaisalmer, 4 lakh hectares in Jodhpur, 2.84 lakh hectares in Pali, 63,171 hectares in Sirohi and 12,359 hectares in Nagaur. PTI AG RDK RDK

