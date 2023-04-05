Cross Passages Built In Underground Section Of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Official

Cross passages are being constructed in parallel to the underground section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor to ensure safety of the commuters, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official said on Wednesday.

Cross-passage is a part between the two tunnels which enables movement of people from one tunnel to another in case of necessity or emergency.

"The passages will be helpful in the operation of trains and the safety of passengers in case of emergency in the underground section. In case of an emergency, if train operations in one tunnel stop due to any unforeseen reasons, commuters can be evacuated from the other tunnel through these cross passages," the official said.

A total of six tunnels are being constructed in Meerut on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, in which a total of nine cross-passages will be constructed.

Six more cross passages in a 2 kilometre-long parallel tunnels are also being constructed between Bhainsali to Meerut Central, two cross passages in 1 km long parallel tunnels between Bhainsali to Begumpul and one cross-passage between 700 m long parallel tunnels between Gandhi Bagh to Begumpul, NCRTC official said.

A total of four tunnels will be constructed on the RRTS corridor in Delhi, in which 12 cross-passages will be constructed. Eight cross-passages will be constructed in both the 3 km long parallel tunnels between New Ashok Nagar to Anand Vihar and a total of 4 cross-passages will be constructed in the 2 km long parallel tunnels between Anand Vihar to Sahibabad.

Ventilation ducts to ensure the air circulation and a side walkway of 60-90 cm wide are being constructed in the tunnels, which will not only assist in maintenance activities but will also help in case of emergencies, NCRTC officials said.

Earlier, the officials had said that the 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of India's first RRTS was set to be operational by the last week of March and the focus would be on making it the most environment-friendly and commuter-centric transport system.