In Karnataka, Devotees Have Narrow Escape After Temple Chariot Collapses Onto Crowd; WATCH

Devotees in Karnataka’s Veerabhadreshwara Temple had a narrow escape after a chariot collapsed onto the crowd on Tuesday, November 1. The chariot is said to have fallen down while it was being carried by the devotees during the Rathotsava festival due to a broken wheel.

In a video shared by ANI, the chariot was seen going down as the crowd scrambled and ran to safety. No incidents of casualty have been reported as of now. The incident then led to chaos where onlookers managed to save themselves from a major accident.

The Lord Shiva temple attracts many devotees year-round

Dedicated to the Veerbhadra avatar of Lord Shiva, Karnataka’s Veerabhadreshwara Temple is located in the Channappanapura village in Chamarajanagar. The temple due to its beautiful architecture and its mysticism attracts many devotees year-round.

The Rathotsava or the Chariot festival, which had been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held on Tuesday and witnessed a massive crowd of devotees who were visiting the temple to be a part of the festivities.

When the chariot fell due to a broken wheel, the incident caused a lot of commotion amongst the crowd. To the relief of the onlookers, people managed to escape the falling chariot unscathed, and no major injuries have been reported.