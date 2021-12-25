Crowds Throng Sarojini Nagar Market In Delhi, Flout COVID Norms Despite Omicron Threat

Despite the looming infection threat from the Omicron COVID variant and a warning from the chairperson of the South African Medical Association, Dr Angelique Coetzee, that India will see a B.1.1.529 driven surge of COVID-19, large crowds thronged Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi on December 25.

The Sarojini Nagar market, which is one of the biggest flea markets in Delhi, has been witnessing a rush of late, with several groups refusing to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Clips showed several people without masks and several others with their masks dangling on their chins.

On Friday, the Delhi Government had announced that shops and street vendors in the Sarojini Nagar Market shall follow odd-even operations for the weekend of December 25 and December 26. However, despite, the new rules and restrictions, there is neither social distancing nor the proper use of masks. The Delhi High Court also took cognisance of the matter.

'Omicron-led COVID cases to rise in India': Dr Angelique Coetzee

Dr Coetzee, who first discovered the Omicron variant, has said that India will see a B.1.1.529 driven surge but the illness would remain mild. Notably, her remarks were based on cases under observation in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first discovered.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Angelique Coetzee said human behaviour was a large determinant of how the situation will unfold. The chairperson of the South African Medical Association also emphasised the pivotal role that vaccines play. Dr Coetzee reiterated that all the existing vaccines are efficient against the new strain, which has over 50 mutations. Highlighting the need to vaccinate urgently, she said that all the unvaccinated people are at 100% risk of contracting the illness.

Omicron tally in India

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum with 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34) and Karnataka (31).

India's COVID tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.