Evidence To Prove It Wasn't A CRPF Bullet: ADG Zulfiquar Hasan On Sopore Civilian Killing

The image of a three-year-old boy sitting next to the dead body of his grandfather has been etched in the memory of all. Painful as it may be, there is a section who still feel the need to twist the narrative and question the forces. The heart-wrenching images of the young boy walking towards a CRPF constable amidst the gun battle and him being rescued by a young SHO of Sopore police bears testimony of the humanitarian side of our forces. Despite that some propaganda was being peddled making an attempt to blame the CRPF for killing the grandfather of the child.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, CRPF ADG Zulfiquar Hasan demolished the propaganda that was being spread against the security force. “I have been to the spot. Other senior officers have been to the area for investigation. I can assure you that it wasn’t our bullet,” adding, “We have technological evidence to back our claim. The firing that took place from inside the mosque killed the child’s grandfather”

“The terrorists were holed up inside the mosque. They opened fire from the mosque. We found 60 cartridges and other live ammunition inside the mosque. We are surprised as to how the mosque was used for terrorist activities,” said the top CRPF officer to Republic TV.

The terrorists holed up in the attic of the mosque was firing indiscriminately at the CRPF when they reached the spot. The child and his grandfather were travelling when the terrorist attack took place. “He moved to the other side when the terrorists opened fire. He moved from the driving side and when he stepped out he was shot by the terrorists,” said Hasan. The terrorists fired at Bashir Ahmed Khan’s back as he was attempting to save the child.

While some deliberately were trying to give a spin, the image of the three-year-old walking towards the CRPF jawan amidst the gun battle has gone viral. Republic TV has learnt the CRPF jawan was trying to take the child to safer location. “We all have children. We understand the pain. The CRPF jawan who was martyred yesterday, his children have also been orphaned,” he said.

