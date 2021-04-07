CRPF Confirms Missing CoBRA Jawan In Maoists' Custody; 'Appropriate Action Being Taken'

Hours after the Maoists released an official statement regarding the Chhattisgarh encounter, now a photo of the missing CRPF CoBRA jawan has surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The CRPF has confirmed that the jawan in the photo is the one who has been missing since the encounter and is in the custody of Maoists. The CRPF has informed that appropriate action is being taken pertaining to the soldier. Even so, the jawan's wife and his mother, Kunti Devi have denied claims of the picture being clicked in the custody of the Maoists.

Maoists release statement on Chhattisgarh encounter

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Wednesday released an official statement after the Bijapur attack in Chhattisgarh. Maoists have claimed that '24 security personnel' have lost their lives in the encounter on April 3. In addition, they also informed that 31 security personnel were injured. The Maoists have also confirmed that one soldier is in their custody and they are willing to negotiate with the government for his release. In a two-page letter released by the Maoists' Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, they stated that over 2000 policemen had attacked to eradicate the Maoists following which there was a counter-response. In addition, they have also claimed that four Maoists were killed in the encounter. Moreover, they have demanded that the state government should announce a mediator for the release of the lone jawan captured by them in the encounter. In the letter, the Maoists also added that 'Police Jawans' were not their enemies.

Forces ambushed by Maoists

The security personnel were on the lookout for Maoist commander Hidma when they were ambushed by the forces on Saturday. This resulted in an encounter between both sides and the security forces were met with over 400 Maoists that fired upon the jawans. The combined forces of the DRG, CRPF, STF, and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. In addition, 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa, and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

Image Credits: ANI/PTI