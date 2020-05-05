CRPF Donates 14 Sewing Machines To HAI To Be Used For Tailoring Reusable Face-masks

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has once again stepped forward to show their dedication towards serving the nation. In accordance with their feeding drive, the CRPF has donated 14 sewing machines to Healthy Aging India (HAI) to fuel its Community Livelihood Rehabilitation Program. The CRPF's feeding drive has been running for over 40 days now amid the nationwide lockdown. Under this, more than one lakh cooked food and more than 20000 dry ration have been delivered to over 900 families. Now in their latest initiative, they have donated sewing machines to HAI which is a non-profit organisation formed by doctors of AIIMS, Delhi to help employ slum dwellers into tailoring masks.

The donation event by the CRPF was carried at Jose Marti Sarvodaya Vidyalaya by Ajay Yadav, IGP, CRPF who on behalf of Anand Maheshwari, DG, CRPF, congratulated HAI for feeding 900 families and supported the Covid-19 relief efforts of HAI.

"The sewing machines will enable the preparation of 1,00,000 cloth masks that will also lead to income generation and rehabilitation of 100 families dwelling in 5 slum clusters of Delhi NCR," said Dr Prasun Chatterjee, Associate Professor, Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS.

Healthy Aging India has been using the ragpicker community to tailor homemade- reusable-washable masks amid the pandemic which serves a dual purpose. HAI's initiative not only helps provide employment to the ragpicker community, but also help produce masks to aid the country fight the shortage of essential PPEs.

"Due to increasing evidence of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, face masks/ face covers are considered a means of source control to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 and generating livelihood options. The Indian government has issued stringent guidelines to wear masks even after the lockdown period is over," said the HAI spokesperson. "Community livelihood rehabilitation programs will give alternative livelihood opportunities to marginalised sections of society," added the HAI spokesperson.

