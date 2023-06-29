CRPF Flags Off 20 Girl Students For ‘Bharat Darshan’ Tour From J&K

The Central Reserve Police Force has organised a ‘Bharat Darshan Tour’ (Know Your Country) for Kashmiri youth from their headquarters at District Police Line Baramulla. As part of the tour, 20 girl students have been selected and will be taken to places like Mumbai's Taj Hotel, Red Fort in New Delhi, the Taj Mahal in Agra and many more.

The CRPF's 53 battalions of the Baramulla sector planned the tour to allow Kashmiri youth to understand and experience different parts and cultures of the country.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, an Officer from CRPF 53 battalion said, “For this tour, we have selected girl students from different schools across Baramulla district. The children will get exposure to different cultures and they will also get to know how big our nation is. Through this tour, they will attain more knowledge about our country."

The Chief Education Officer, Baramulla, told Republic that it is a good and productive opportunity for the youth which will ultimately result in positive exposure for students and the youth will get a lot to know about our country.

One of the student's parents said, "We are thankful to the CRPF for organising such a program as some of the students belong to far-flung areas and have less access to opportunities like this". He added that we barely get such opportunities to travel throughout the country in order to explore things.

The students told Republic that they are very thankful to CRPF for organising this on the day of 'Eid-Ul Adha'.