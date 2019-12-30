CRPF IG Intelligence Speaks To Republic TV On Priyanka Gandhi Security Breach Controversy

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on the Priyanka Gandhi security breach controversy, CRPF IG (Intelligence) PK Singh said there were three violations during her visit to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. “It was an unscheduled visit and we were not informed about it. I have mentioned this in the statement that was released earlier in the day. There is no gradation of violation. A violation is a violation which is a cause of concern. The protectee has been apprised about the matter,” said Singh in his first interview with a news channel. The two other violations include not using a bulletproof vehicle and using a civilian vehicle.

“The boys are still in Lucknow. Once they return we will further examine the matter,” he added. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Uttar Pradesh police and CRPF. She alleged that she was blocked by the police and was manhandled during her Lucknow visit. “I was strangulated,” Priyanka Gandhi told media persons in Lucknow on Sunday. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra violated the norms in her attempt to meet the arrested retired police officer-turned activist SR Darapuri’s family.

CRPF released a statement rebutting Priyanka Gandhi accusing Uttar Pradesh police officer Abhay Mishra of entering the place where she was staying in Lucknow without permission and alleged a breach in protocol. CRPF provides Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Z-plus category security after the government withdrew the Gandhi family’s security cover by the Special Protection Group in November.

'No breach of security'

The CRPF statement read that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s programme for 28 December had been shared with UP Police a day earlier but there was only one engagement - a visit to the Congress office in Lucknow for the party’s foundation function - was mentioned.

“On 28 December, Abhay Mishra, circle officer Hazaratganj at around 8 am visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official,” the statement by CRPF’s Inspector General Pankaj Kumar Singh read.

“Unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL (advanced security liaison) could not be conducted. during travelling. The protectee used non-BR (bullet-resistant) civil vehicle without PSO (personal security officer. The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider,” the CRPF statement said. Despite these security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit, the statement read.