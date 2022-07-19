CRPF Initiates Mass Plantation Drive In Parts Of Kashmir Along Anti-terrorism Operations

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has always been committed to its social responsibilities along with its primary objective of maintaining Internal Security. A plantation drive was organized by 53 BN of CRPF in a joint collaboration with District Forest Department Baramulla, UT of J&K in the forest area at Jalsheri, Khadniyar, Baramulla under the green initiative of CRPF.

Approximately 1000 saplings of Devdar were planted by DIG, CRPF, NKOR, Aneesh Sirohi, Megh Raj Commandant 53 BN CRPF, Parveez Ahmad Wani, Divisional Forest Officer, Baramulla, AB. Qayoom Malla, Range Officer Doabgah, Tariq Ahmad Lone, Block Forest Officer, Baramulla and other CRPF officers and jawans of 53 BN along with CRPD and forest personnel also took part in the mass plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion Sirohi emphasized the importance of tree plantation for the community. He said, "This initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness among the public about environmental conservation and one tree approximately takes care of 1000 living creatures, These trees are an investment for the coming future generation that shall provide natural shade in open spaces and provide cleaner air to breathe by increasing green cover". He said the health of the environment is as important as the health of the individual.

While speaking to the District Forest officer of Baramulla, Parvaiz Ahmad Wani, praised the initiative of CRPF towards environmental conservation. Baramulla has to cover 66 % of forest area which is presently only at 43 % with the help of the public and other departments' active participation and he wished to accomplish the target of green cover in the coming future.

CO 53 BN CRPF, thanked the participants and encouraged his troops to participate in the drive for a better future. He said on the occasion that forest is the lungs of nature, which need to be cleaned for a healthy and sustainable society, one plant is equal to 10 sons.

While speaking to some locals from Khadniyar, Baramulla they said CRPF officers did a wonderful piece of work here in our area today and we want these types of campaigns more in the coming future and thanked the CRPF from the heart.