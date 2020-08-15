CRPF To Create Robust Architecture To Offer Socio-economic Support To Divyang Warriors

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started with an initiative putting in place a robust architecture to offer socio-economic and psycho-physical support to its Divyang warriors. CRPF personnel are actively engaged in the most conflicting zones of the country like Jammu & Kashmir, North East, Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

Robust architecture for Divyang Warriors

Issuing a statement, CRPF stated, "Despite the best of care and caution, the CRPF brave hearts at times either lay down their lives or suffer grievous injuries while performing their operational duties for the sake of the nation. Some of them also lose their vital body parts making them physically challenged for the rest of their lives. It is to stand by these Divyang warriors that CRPF, under the stewardship of its Director-General Dr AP Maheshwari, has taken upon itself the responsibility of responding to their special needs." CRPF in its statement further added, "The Force is in the process of putting in place a robust architecture to offer psycho-physical and socio-economic support to its divyang warriors."

READ | CRPF To Launch Organ Donation Drive On August 14

READ | CRPF Jawan Accused Of Rape: 2 C'garh Camp Personnel Suspended

The CRPF also informed that it is going through the process of putting up a robust architecture that will give the socio-economic and psycho-physical support for all Divyang warriors. This initiative by CRPF will help the Divyang Warriors to lead a normal life as they did before.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was released on Friday by the DG CRPF that had all the detailed guidelines for re-skilling and skilling warriors of CRPF. While speaking to the attendees, he added, "The DG remarked that while the nature of duties in the force exposes the personnel to the risk of injuries, it is our professional and moral duty to stand with them and skill them to lead a life of dignity, self-respect, and confidence."

"CRPF has set up a skill centre for the Divyang Warriors at its Group Centre at Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad. The centre will enable the divyang warriors to acquire the skill sets as per their suitability to make them lead a productive life, as before. Such skilling and re-skilling include two months basic computer training so that the physically impaired warriors can still act as Cyber Warriors in administrative works," CRPF continued to add. The Force claimed that they will also bear the entire cost of providing prosthetic limbs for the amputees so that their mobility and manoeuvrability can at least be ensured, if not fully re-compensated.



READ | CRPF ASI Posted In Srinagar Dies Of COVID-19

ROLE | India Overcame Challenges In The Past, Will Do So Again: Mamata On COVID-19 Crisis