CRPF Jawan Died In Road Accident While On His Way To Khatauli In UP

Press Trust Of India
A 35-year-old CRPF jawan lost his life after a vehicle hit his motorcycle on Canal Road here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the CRPF jawan was on his way to Khatauli from his native village Mogpur on a motorcycle.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.

Sandeep Kumar was posted at Jammu and had come home on leave three days ago. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled after the incident, police said. 

