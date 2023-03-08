CRPF Jawans Mark Holi In Kashmir's Pulwama, Send Message Of Togetherness & Brotherhood

As India celebrates the festival of colour, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of 110 BN were seen playing Holi with great exuberance on Wednesday in the Lethpora region of south Kashmir's Pulwama. The CRPF jawans put colour on each other and danced to Holi songs.

CRPF Jawans celebrate Holi in Pulwama

While talking to ANI, CRPF Officer Manish Yadav said that this festival is the symbol of the victory of good over evil. He further remarked on how the location was the same one that had witnessed the dastardly terror attack in 2019 and said, "We are in Pulwama, and the incident occurred at the same place where many Jawans lost their lives in 2019. The Jawans are very far from their families, so we celebrate the festival with the same enthusiasm as others do all over the country. We are celebrating it like family so that Jawans are away from stress," he added.

He added that the locals also took part in the Holika Dahan on Tuesday night, and they celebrated Holi together with the Jawans. He highlighted that CRPF Jawans are out of their homes to serve the Nation, and the unit is the home for these Jawans and Officers. They celebrate all the festivals together in the unit to give a message of peace and love to the people of the country.

While speaking to ANI, 110 BN CRPF Commandant Yogesh Purohit said, "We provide all the facilities to Jawans on the occasion of Holi like family. Holi is the festival of peace and brotherhood, and Jawans and locals are celebrating with brotherhood. The situation in Kashmir is normalising, and there is good coordination between the Jawans' and the local Kashmiris. Locals supported us a lot and celebrated Holi with us with great joy and happiness," he added.

This year, the celebration of Holi began on March 6. According to the Hindu calendar, the full-moon day of Phalgun month, Holika March, is March 29, and the next day people play Holi with colours. Holi is celebrated all across India, with reasons varying from place to place. Also, Holi is the festival that marks the beginning of spring in India and signifies the victory of good over evil.

Image: ANI