CRPF Madadgar Helpline Saves Life, Man Discharged From PGI After Operation

The CRPF Madadgar helpline has once again saved a life, this time from the Rajouri town of Jammu region. On April 3, the CRPF Madadgar call centre in Srinagar received a call that Wazir Hussain a resident of a far off village in the Rajouri district had suffered a brain stroke and he was alone at home.

Hussain's only son Arif was unable to get any means of transportation from Mumbai where he worked as a security guard decided to ride a bicycle home to take care of his father. "Someone posted my video on social media and also called the CRPF for help," Asif told Republic World on Phone from Chandigarh where his father is recuperating at a CRPF camp after being operated at PGI Chandigarh.

Soon after the CRPF helpline got the call, it swung into action and all protocols were initiated to evacuate the patient from Rajouri.

"As soon as our helpline informed us about the condition of the patient we sent our helicopter to Rajouri to evacuate Wazir Hussain. He was airlifted to the government medical college and hospital Jammu for treatment" Deputy Inspector General of CRPF group centre Bantalab, SP Singh told Republic World.

Singh said that the doctors treating Wazir at Jammu advised to shift him to Chandigarh for specialised treatment as an urgent surgery was needed. "Because of the lockdown things were a bit difficult but we arranged to send him to Chandigarh where again another Unit of the CRPF took charge," the DIG said. He said that after initial screening, the operation was conducted and today Wazir was discharged from the hospital and now again he is being looked after by the CRPF. "It is the CRPF that is bearing all the burden of his treatment and everything for now and we are happy that it was because of our intervention that a precious life could be saved. This gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction" the DIG said.

He said that the Madadgar helpline that was the brainchild of the CRPF ADG Zulfikar Hassan has helped thousands of people across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since it's being and even during the lockdown people are calling on the helpline to seek help.

"We have been getting 100s of distress calls a day and we ensure that we attend and redress each one of them. People who need food supplies, medicines, medical assistance, blood, evacuation and what not we are always ready to help them" a senior CRPF officer from Srinagar said.



The DIG says that with the CRPF being deployed at every nook and corner of the Union Territory it has the advantage of being available to the people all the time. "After someone calls the helpline, the team located the nearest CRPF unit and information is passed to that unit to ensure the help is dispatched at the short notice. There is a monitoring mechanism that ensures that help reaches the person in distress" SP Singh said.



Meanwhile, Arif who was also helped by the CRPF to reach his father says that he is short of words to express his gratitude to the CRPF that helped save the life of his father.

"I have no words to express my gratitude to the CRPF that they saved the life of my father. I am proud of CRPF and proud to be an Indian" Arif said.

