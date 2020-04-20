CRPF Organises Blood Donation Camp For The Needy

The Parliament Duty Group of Central Reserve Police Force on Monday organised "Blood Donation Camp" at its headquarters in Okhla area of the national capital. The camp was organised between 10 am to 1 pm in which many CRPF personnel participated. This camp has been organised to encourage people to donate blood. This camp has been organised at a time when there is a shortage of blood units as people are not visiting blood banks and hospitals due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We are conducting this blood donation drive in association with AIIMS. We are learning that due to this pandemic, the number of volunteers in blood banks has been decreased and by organising such camps we want to convey the message to the people that there is no harm in donating blood in the time of Coronavirus pandemic. There are a lot of needy people who require blood in these times also so it's just an effort to help such people. I would like to say that we need not fear this pandemic and be positive. The blood donation drive is a normal thing and it should continue," said Deepak Bhati, Commandant, CRPF.

'This will send out a positive message'

Officials of AIIMS present at the venue said that the people have stopped coming to blood banks due to lockdown and there is a shortage of blood units so it's important to organise such blood donation camps. "The main motive of organizing blood donation camp is that we want to send out a message to the people of the nation that during lockdown only Trauma and elective surgery cases have reduced but there are other diseases also like Cancer, Thalassemia patients need blood. On the other side there is due to lockdown there is no exercise of donating blood taking place so by organising this camp we would like to give a message to every citizen that they must donate blood, moreover, the health ministry has also given relaxation to the people in this regard. I am happy to tell you that in just one go CRPF officials gave permission in just one go. This will send out a positive message among the people," said AIIMS Nursing officer Kanishka Yadav.

