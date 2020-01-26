CRPF Personnel Gear Up For Night Search Operation Against Maoists Ahead Of Republic Day

The Bastar district in Chhattisgarh is one amongst 13 other districts in the state that has been declared as 'Maoist affected'. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday conducted a night search area domination operation in the Maoist affected area to prevent any attacks ahead of the Republic Day celebration.

Many CRPF personnel have lost their lives during the construction of roads in this district as Maoists are against development in this area, reports Kesav Singh of Republic TV. This search operation is exclusively covered by Republic media with the help of CRPF personnel.