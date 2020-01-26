CRPF Personnel Lay Ambush Near Maoist-affected Areas Ahead Of R-day

To avoid an untoward incident on the 71st Republic Day celebration on Sunday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF ) personnel laid ambush in the most vulnerable Maoist-affected areas of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. The CRPF pays special attention to this district as it is more prone to naxal attacks.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Republic TV visits the dense forest in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh where naxal attacks are frequently reported on patriotic days. Second Command officer (CRPF) Neel Dutta, shared his experience of how the CRPF lay ambushes and tackle the naxal attack.