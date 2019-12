CRPF personnel rescued an injured Chital fawn in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. On December 28, F/Coy of 85 battalions stationed at Pamalwaya were out for area domination and search operation from Pamalwaya to Nayapara Bijapur when it rescued the wild animal, said CRPF Inspector General (IG), G.H.P Raju.

Company Commander being a veterinarian immediately rescued the fawn and dispensed medicines available in the first aid kit himself and applied on the wounds of the fawn.